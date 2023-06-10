ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth about $20,914,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,956,000 after buying an additional 179,495 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 213,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,223,000 after buying an additional 139,252 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 304,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,412,000 after buying an additional 114,765 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,305,000 after buying an additional 92,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ameresco from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Ameresco from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $47.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.62 and a 1 year high of $76.54.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

