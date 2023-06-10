ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 297.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 453.8% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In other news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $273,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,948.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $168,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at $962,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $273,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,948.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $105.89 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.37 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.03 and a 200-day moving average of $111.36.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

