ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 183,354 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 260.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,354 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.8% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,085,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after buying an additional 453,337 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,504,000 after buying an additional 104,913 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

IOVA stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.18. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $13.44.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on IOVA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.09.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

