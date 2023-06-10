ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 167,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 33,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,182,000 after purchasing an additional 65,723 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,151,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 264,539 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 106,820 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE TDS opened at $7.45 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -139.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of communications services, retail wireless connections, broadband, video, and voice connections. It operates through the following segments: UScellular, TDS Telecom, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other.

