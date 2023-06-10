ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 45,904 Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 45,904 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 175,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 42,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,534,000 after acquiring an additional 66,774 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,684,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synovus Financial Price Performance

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,495.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Synovus Financial news, Director Diana M. Murphy acquired 3,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,921.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,495.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 11,375 shares of company stock worth $309,411. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNV opened at $30.94 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $44.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.