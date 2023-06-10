ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,666 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 3.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 42,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 2.9% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Kroger Stock Up 0.9 %

Insider Activity at Kroger

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.63. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,866.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $182,400.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,091 shares of company stock worth $6,584,518. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

