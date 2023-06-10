ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Renasant were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Renasant by 327.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant Price Performance

RNST opened at $29.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.27. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Renasant Announces Dividend

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $221.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.60 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Renasant news, EVP Curtis J. Perry purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.45 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 70,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,597.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Renasant news, EVP Curtis J. Perry purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.45 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 70,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,597.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Foy purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $77,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,878.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $337,350. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNST has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Renasant in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Renasant from $34.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

About Renasant

(Get Rating)

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.