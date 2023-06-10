ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,257 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in SAP by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth $74,919,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,831,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,992,000 after purchasing an additional 550,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 8,723.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,039,000 after purchasing an additional 261,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $132.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.57 billion, a PE ratio of 74.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.05. SAP SE has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $137.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

SAP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. SAP’s payout ratio is 89.94%.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

