ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,606,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,356,000 after purchasing an additional 106,068 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in WesBanco by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 453,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,754,000 after purchasing an additional 93,344 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,259,000 after buying an additional 75,273 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in WesBanco by 759.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 49,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WesBanco by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 371,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,398,000 after buying an additional 46,006 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco Stock Performance

WesBanco stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.90. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.80.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $151.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on WesBanco from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WesBanco news, Director Gregory S. Proctor, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $98,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,917.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Fitzsimmons bought 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $358,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,574.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory S. Proctor, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,917.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $603,155. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

