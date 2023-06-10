ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,274 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,329,000 after acquiring an additional 725,364 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in AT&T by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after acquiring an additional 112,078 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in AT&T by 12,202.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in AT&T by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 149,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 35,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen cut their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.76.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.