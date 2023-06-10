ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,870 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.27.

ASML Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ASML opened at $715.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $282.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $668.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $639.18. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $747.13.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 84.55% and a net margin of 28.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.