ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,643 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 19.6% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $265,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,097. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $265,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,097. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $69,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $652,950. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Down 0.3 %

CPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of CPK stock opened at $130.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.79 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

