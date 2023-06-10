ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.71 Million Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,282 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EDU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after buying an additional 1,492,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246,644 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,078,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 932,613 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,201,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $42.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.65. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $754.15 million during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.