ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.73 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 142.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 590,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 498,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,771,000 after acquiring an additional 53,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $114.47 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $134.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.21.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.87%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

