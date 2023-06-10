ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.73 Million Stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,324 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,298,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,789,000 after purchasing an additional 100,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,336,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,258,000 after purchasing an additional 95,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,240,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,520,000 after purchasing an additional 53,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,665,000 after buying an additional 1,039,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,861,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,309,000 after buying an additional 857,000 shares during the last quarter.
Insider Transactions at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
In other news, President Cam Gallagher sold 27,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $729,465.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 463,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,176,197.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cam Gallagher sold 27,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $729,465.36. Following the transaction, the president now owns 463,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,176,197.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZNTL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.10.
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.
