ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.73 Million Stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,324 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,298,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,789,000 after purchasing an additional 100,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,336,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,258,000 after purchasing an additional 95,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,240,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,520,000 after purchasing an additional 53,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,665,000 after buying an additional 1,039,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,861,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,309,000 after buying an additional 857,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, President Cam Gallagher sold 27,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $729,465.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 463,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,176,197.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cam Gallagher sold 27,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $729,465.36. Following the transaction, the president now owns 463,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,176,197.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $23.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.14. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $32.34.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZNTL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.