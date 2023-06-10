ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,197,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,579,000 after buying an additional 12,772 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 902,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 688,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,235,000 after purchasing an additional 134,101 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 511,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,256,000 after purchasing an additional 144,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,169,000 after purchasing an additional 34,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Trading Down 0.1 %

CyberArk Software stock opened at $150.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -48.15 and a beta of 1.07. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.19 and a 52 week high of $165.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CyberArk Software Profile

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.77.

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.