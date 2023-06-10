ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,923,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $920,988,000 after buying an additional 36,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $834,890,000 after buying an additional 179,044 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,816,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,865,000 after buying an additional 97,541 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,710,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,621,000 after buying an additional 98,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,774,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MANH. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total value of $5,389,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,267.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,409,772. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $185.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.37 and a 200-day moving average of $144.86. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.02 and a 1-year high of $187.76. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 85.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.34%. The company had revenue of $221.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.28 million. Research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

