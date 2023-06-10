ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,661 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Upwork by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth $4,050,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Upwork by 56.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 23,158 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork Price Performance

Upwork stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insider Activity at Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $160.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.96 million. Research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $188,386.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,949.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 58,583 shares of company stock valued at $542,941 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

About Upwork

(Get Rating)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.