ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.79 Million Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $131.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.42. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $242.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -657.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $537.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.31.

Insider Activity

In other Chart Industries news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,869,938.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.01 per share, with a total value of $525,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at $637,095.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,688.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,869,938.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,675 shares of company stock valued at $808,523 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.