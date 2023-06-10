ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.79 Million Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,132,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ExlService by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,306,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 750 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.79 per share, for a total transaction of $113,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,623.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ExlService news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.79 per share, with a total value of $113,842.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,623.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $85,076.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $152.97 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $133.56 and a one year high of $191.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.56 and its 200 day moving average is $166.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXLS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.