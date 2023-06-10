ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.80 Million Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,627 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,668 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy Partners

In related news, Director Peter H. Kind purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $51.58 and a 1 year high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.23.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.8425 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.