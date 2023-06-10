ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.83 Million Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 123.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,103 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Snap by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 692,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Snap by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,090,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 18,738 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Snap by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 57,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.

In other news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 69,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $763,795.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,869,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,320,444.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 49,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $539,232.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,510,236 shares in the company, valued at $27,512,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 69,753 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $763,795.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,869,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,320,444.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 372,012 shares of company stock worth $3,534,615 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. The company had revenue of $988.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

