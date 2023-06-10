ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,088 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 84.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 540.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 186.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 18.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on La-Z-Boy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

La-Z-Boy Trading Down 1.3 %

La-Z-Boy Cuts Dividend

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.40. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.1815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

La-Z-Boy Profile

(Get Rating)

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.