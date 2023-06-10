ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,795,000 after purchasing an additional 234,268 shares in the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in United Airlines by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 26,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 449.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 136,879 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in United Airlines by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Airlines Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays raised United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

UAL opened at $50.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.41. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $55.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

