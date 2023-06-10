ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1.66 Million in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEIS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $105.05 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $106.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.29.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $425.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $383,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $383,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,837 shares of company stock valued at $681,680 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries



Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

