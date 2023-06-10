ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Franklin Electric by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 390.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FELE shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Franklin Electric Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 27,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $2,726,874.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $847,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,822,175.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 27,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $2,726,874.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $3,799,685. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $99.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.85 and a 200 day moving average of $88.84. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.38 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

