ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 45,790 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in InMode by 9,263.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INMD opened at $33.98 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

