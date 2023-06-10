ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,081 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 437.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 880,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,676,000 after acquiring an additional 716,860 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3,490.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 638,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,626,000 after acquiring an additional 621,075 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 630.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 691,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,245,000 after acquiring an additional 596,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,440,000 after acquiring an additional 411,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

Lincoln National Stock Down 1.6 %

In other Lincoln National news, Director Gary C. Kelly bought 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $200,025.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.62. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.38%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

