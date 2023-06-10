ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 110,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in FibroGen by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at FibroGen
In other news, SVP Christine Chung sold 6,590 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $123,760.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christine Chung sold 6,590 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $123,760.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thane Wettig sold 1,758 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $29,956.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,170.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,795 shares of company stock valued at $874,460. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FibroGen Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of FGEN opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.78. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78.
FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.52 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 879.75% and a negative net margin of 264.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FibroGen Company Profile
FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.
