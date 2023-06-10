ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,640 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IMO shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.
Imperial Oil Price Performance
Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 12.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Imperial Oil Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3674 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.43%.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.
