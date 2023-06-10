ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,842 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 929.5% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,462,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,267,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,431,000 after purchasing an additional 72,687 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UCBI shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of UCBI opened at $26.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.96. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $39.50.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $241.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.78 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 35.25%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

