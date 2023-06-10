ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 11,588 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,588 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1,169.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $28,060.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,068 shares in the company, valued at $711,205.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel D. Burton acquired 49,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $499,819.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,838.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $28,060.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,068 shares in the company, valued at $711,205.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,098 shares of company stock worth $48,624. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Trading Down 1.9 %

HCAT opened at $11.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $642.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.24. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $18.30.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $73.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.16 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on HCAT shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Health Catalyst from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Health Catalyst Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

