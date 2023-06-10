ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 23,293 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,891 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,293 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,545,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,246,000 after purchasing an additional 267,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,491,000 after buying an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,148,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,187,000 after buying an additional 917,779 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,511,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,444,000 after buying an additional 222,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,978,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,552,000 after buying an additional 55,639 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FHB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.02. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.91.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $216.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.28 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.63%. First Hawaiian’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert S. Harrison bought 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $507,835.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 350,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,202.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Profile

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.