ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 127,115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,614 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,888,000 after buying an additional 252,620 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 186,455 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 42,913 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 76,641 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $164,256.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,399.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $40,232.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,360.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $164,256.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,399.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,205 shares of company stock valued at $321,515 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $11.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

