ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 7,819 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 417.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 103,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,364,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $197.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.25. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.22 and a one year high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.73.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

