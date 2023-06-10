ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 186.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 25,054 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,119,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 700,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,537,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth $14,045,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,536.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 240,895 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 226,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,116,508 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,839,000 after purchasing an additional 167,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,681.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,478.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dick Allen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,681.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.43. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $70.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

