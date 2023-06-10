ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,632 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 29,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 46.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 721,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,125,000 after purchasing an additional 229,365 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 445,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on ECPG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encore Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $48.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.27. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $72.73.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.22). Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $312.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc is an international specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of debt recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, and Other Geographies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

