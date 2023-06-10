ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 569.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,431 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in KE were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KE by 652.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KE by 16.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in KE by 247.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $16.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 75.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of -1.11. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.12.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 2.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEKE. New Street Research started coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of KE in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.52.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

