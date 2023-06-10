ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,410 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth $4,119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 928,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,304,000 after buying an additional 104,938 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NGVT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ingevity from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Loop Capital downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ingevity from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

NYSE NGVT opened at $53.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.83. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $46.52 and a 1-year high of $90.81.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.17). Ingevity had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $392.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

