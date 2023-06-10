ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 13,597 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,597 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HGV. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.06. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 2.04.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.23. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HGV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

