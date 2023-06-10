ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 16,526 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,502 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,526 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,662,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth $336,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Independent Bank Group Stock Down 2.9 %

In other Independent Bank Group news, CEO David R. Brooks purchased 5,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.36 per share, with a total value of $151,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,575,861.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director William E. Fair bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.56 per share, for a total transaction of $61,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 219,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,710,089.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David R. Brooks purchased 5,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.36 per share, with a total value of $151,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,575,861.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,548 shares of company stock valued at $449,798. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day moving average is $51.23. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $213.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.58 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.46%.

Independent Bank Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

Further Reading

