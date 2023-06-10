ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 21,045 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,045 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,610,000 after acquiring an additional 155,068 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,969,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,147,000 after acquiring an additional 715,217 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,382,000 after acquiring an additional 58,544 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,566,000 after acquiring an additional 957,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,852,000 after acquiring an additional 26,743 shares in the last quarter.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $223,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,537 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,569.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 32,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $1,869,103.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,388,970.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $223,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,569.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,230 shares of company stock worth $2,666,919 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SeaWorld Entertainment Trading Down 1.1 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on SEAS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $57.35 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $68.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.93.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 66.21%. The business had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.