ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 44,371 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,371 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LYV stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $99.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.03 and its 200 day moving average is $73.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 226.22%. Research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYV. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

