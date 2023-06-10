ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 6,126 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,126 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Block were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,495,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,834,000 after purchasing an additional 213,510 shares during the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Block by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Block by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $2,340,905.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,185.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,321.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $2,340,905.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,185.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,615 shares of company stock worth $17,618,575. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Block Stock Performance

SQ opened at $64.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $93.19.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush raised Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.