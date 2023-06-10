ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 6,315 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,315 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,364,000 after purchasing an additional 375,669 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 483,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,247,000 after purchasing an additional 237,864 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after buying an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,543,000 after buying an additional 164,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,967,000 after purchasing an additional 159,396 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $480.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $486.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $463.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.80.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

