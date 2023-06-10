ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 835,146 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 192,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 835,146 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 367.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 251.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

LC stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.72 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.92.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.32 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.96%. LendingClub’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, Director Stephen M. Cutler purchased 7,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $49,997.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,940.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LendingClub news, Director Stephen M. Cutler purchased 7,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $49,997.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,940.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Cutler purchased 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,313.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LC. StockNews.com began coverage on LendingClub in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on LendingClub from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

