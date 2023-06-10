ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 308,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CTI BioPharma by 354.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in CTI BioPharma during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTIC stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.83. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $9.06.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. SVB Securities cut shares of CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

