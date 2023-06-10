ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,188 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in NetEase by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 14,785 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in NetEase by 402.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. 13.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTES has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

NetEase Stock Performance

NetEase Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $92.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.74. The stock has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.51. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $108.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 21.36%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

