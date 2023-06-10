ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,855,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Copa by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,999,000 after buying an additional 27,009 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after buying an additional 463,244 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,696,000 after buying an additional 89,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Stock Performance

CPA opened at $111.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.33 and its 200-day moving average is $91.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $113.83.

Copa Announces Dividend

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.65. Copa had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $867.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.11 million. On average, analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Copa from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cowen increased their target price on Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Copa from $117.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

