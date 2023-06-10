eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.50

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 601766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of eXp World from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday.

eXp World Stock Up 2.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 412.48 and a beta of 2.71.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $850.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.21 million. eXp World had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.15%. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $730,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,164,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,858,043.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James Bramble sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $351,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $730,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,164,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,858,043.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,533 shares of company stock valued at $3,382,111 over the last quarter. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of eXp World

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 3.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

